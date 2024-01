Latur, Jan 18 (PTI) The body of an unidentified boy, aged around seven years, was found near a village in Latur district of central Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The body was found off the Latur-Ausa highway in the vicinity of Peth village on Wednesday, they said.

The police were trying to establish the identity of the boy and have sought help from local residents in the process, Inspector Deepak Kumar Waghmare said. PTI COR RSY