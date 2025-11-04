Minor boy hung upside down from tree on theft charge in UP's Maharajganj; video goes viral

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A video showing a minor boy being hung upside down from a tree and beaten on suspicion of mobile theft has gone viral on social media, prompting police action in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, officials said on Tuesday.

In the undated video, several youths are seen interrogating and assaulting the child while he hangs upside down from a tree.

After the video surfaced, the police began an investigation into the incident.

The local police station in-charge said the boy seen in the video is a minor who has been accused of multiple thefts in the village.

"Even if he is involved in theft, taking the law into one's own hands and meting out such a punishment is completely wrong. Action will be taken against those responsible," he said.

