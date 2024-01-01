Minor boy in Kerala suffers leg fracture after alleged assault by elderly man

Kochi, Jan 1 (PTI) A minor boy suffered a leg fracture after allegedly being beaten by an elderly person for trespassing on his property in the Maradu area near here, police said here on Monday.

The 11-year-old has been admitted to the hospital in Thrippunithura, they said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when the boy entered the premises of the elderly man's house at Blayithara near Maradu to retrieve a ball that had fallen there while he was playing.

Upon seeing the child on his property, the man in his 70s allegedly beat up the boy using a heavy object, police said.

Visuals aired by the TV news channel showed the boy being chased away from the elderly man's house premises.

Police said they have launched an investigation into the incident. PTI TGB TGB SS