Minor boy injured after being stabbed by group of juveniles in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A minor boy was injured after being stabbed by a group of juveniles in a crowded market in Delhi, police said on Monday.

Police said the boy was attacked with a knife in full public view near Kali Mata temple in Rohini Sector-3 area. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and his condition was stated to be serious.

They said CCTV footage of the stabbing has surfaced and is being examined. Efforts are underway to identify and nab the accused. PTI BM OZ OZ OZ