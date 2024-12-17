Minor boy kidnapped in Thane; cops launch search

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) A four-year-old boy has allegedly been kidnapped by an unidentified person in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Kalyan Phata area, they said.

The child was allegedly kidnapped from near his house. His family carried out a search but could not find him, an official from Shil-Daighar police station said without elaborating on the incident.

The family approached the police on Monday, following which a case was registered against the unidentified culprit under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Efforts were on to trace the child, the police added. PTI COR GK