Minor boy killed, 3 injured as tree falls on them in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A minor boy was killed and three people were injured here allegedly after a tree fell on them, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred near Shanidev Mandir in the railway station premises on Sunday evening, they said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Abhimanyu Mangalik said the peepal tree uprooted due to high-speed wind and fell on Suhan (12), a native of Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, who used to beg near the area.

Three people who were injured have been admitted to the district hospital, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said. PTI COR NAV NB NB