Minor boy killed in leopard attack in Pune

Pune, Sep 25 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy was killed after a leopard attacked him in Maharashtra's Pune district in the wee hours of Wednesday, forest officials said.

The incident took place when the boy went to answer nature's call at a farm near his house at Tejiwadi in Junnar tehsil.

The boy's grandfather was also around, the officials said.

"It seems that when the boy went to answer nature's call, he was attacked by a leopard that had come from the sugarcane farms nearby. The feline took the boy inside the farms," Deputy Conservation of Forest, Junnar range, Amol Satpute said.

"His body was later found with grievous injuries on the neck," he said.

The minor's parents used to work as brick kiln workers and hailed from Ahmednagar district, the official said.

"After the incident, people around the village and adjoining areas have been asked to be vigilant as the leopard is around the region," he said. PTI SPK GK