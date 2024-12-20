Minor boy rapes 20-year-old woman in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) A minor boy allegedly raped his 20-year-old neighbour in a village falling under the Khutar Police Station area, police said on Friday.

The 17-year-old accused entered the victim's house while she was asleep and forcefully took her to his residence and raped her, said Circle Officer (CO) Nishtha Upadhyay.

"The victim managed to escape and informed her family members, who subsequently lodged a police complaint," Upadhyay added.

A case has been registered against the accused, who is absconding, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

The victim has been sent for a medical examination, they said. PTI COR CDN AS AS