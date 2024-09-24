Minor boy shot dead in Bihar's Munger

Munger (Bihar), Sep 24 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Munger district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Tapashwi Kumar (17).

“Kumar was shot at by unidentified persons in Mandal Tola locality in Vasudevpur area. The accused then fled from the spot. The boy was immediately taken to the nearest hospital where he died,” the district police said in a statement.

Investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, it said.