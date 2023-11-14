Minor boy sodomised in UP’s Ballia, accused held

Ballia (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A five-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in a village in Nagra area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Vishal Kumar Kanaujia (20) lured the child by giving him biscuits and took him to a secluded place and sodomised him, Deputy SP Mohammad Fahim Qureishi said.

On complaint of the child's father an FIR has been registered in this regard against the accused under IPC section 377 (sodomy) and the POCSO Act, he said.

Kanaujia has been taken into custody and a detailed probe is on in the matter, the DSP said. PTI COR ABN NB