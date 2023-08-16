Minor boys drown while bathing in pond in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) Two minor boys drowned in a pond in a village here on Wednesday while bathing, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Satyendra Singh said Shivam and Ankul, both aged 11 years and residents of Naupurva village, had gone to bathe in a pond in Saindee police station area and drowned after slipping into deep water.

According to locals, the water level in the pond has risen considerably following rains in recent days. The minor boys failed to assess the depth because of it.

Police with the help of locals recovered the boys and rushed them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further action will be taken as per the wishes of their families," the CO said. PTI COR CDN NB