Minor brother-sister duo die after falling into well in Maharashtra's Latur

Latur, Apr 11 (PTI) A three-year-old boy and his elder sister died after falling into a well while playing near their house in Latur city of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Taleburhan area here on Thursday.

"Alina Sameer Shaikh (6) and her brother Usman, aged three, fell into a well while playing. The incident took place around 4 pm on April 10," inspector Sujit Rejitwad said.

When they fell into the well, their eight-year-old brother panicked and rushed home to inform his family members about it, he said.

The family members and their neighbours immediately rushed to the place and launched a rescue operation. They managed to retrieve the children's bodies using a rope tied to a tree after nearly one-and-a-half hours of efforts, he said.

The father of the deceased children is an ice cream vendor, the police said. PTI COR NP