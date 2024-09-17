Minor brothers drown in stream in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Two brothers, aged eight and six, have drowned in a stream near a village in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, police said on Tuesday.

They said it happened on Monday evening near Bagahi village under the Chunar police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police O P Singh said.

The two boys were identified as Siddharth (8) and Shyam (6), sons of Keshavpur resident Bihari.

According to police, Bihari works in a field and on Monday evening, collected fodder and came back to the village along with his two sons.

"Bihari left the fodder and his children at home and went back to the fields. Shortly after, Siddharth and Shyam followed him. On their way, Siddharth slipped and fell into a roadside stream. While attempting to rescue his brother, Shyam also slipped and fell into the stream," Singh said.

He said police were later alerted about the two children drowning.

"Upon receiving a report, senior police officials and Chunar police personnel rushed to the scene, pulled the children out of the water and sent them to a hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead," the additional SP said.

The local police station has taken custody of the bodies and is conducting further legal proceedings.

In a separate incident, the body of Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, 37, was found at a roadside eatery in Tedhiya village in the Chunar area, he said.

Police have found that Kushwaha had significant debt and took his own life by consuming a toxic substance, Singh added.