Minor clash between lawyers, dog lovers erupts outside court; no plaints lodged

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A minor clash allegedly broke out near a court between a group of dog lovers and some advocates during a demonstration against a Supreme Court order on canines.

The top court, in its August 11 order, directed the permanent relocation of stray dogs from Delhi NCR streets to shelters.

According to eyewitnesses, the protest began peacefully, but tensions escalated when a few lawyers confronted the demonstrators. A purported video, which has since been circulating on social media, shows an advocate pushing a dog lover during the altercation.

Police officials present at the spot said they immediately pacified the crowd to prevent further escalation.

"We have not received any complaint from either party so far," an officer said, adding that they also received the video and are checking the entire matter. PTI BM AMJ AMJ