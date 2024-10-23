Minor Dalit girl abducted, raped in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) A 16-year-old dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped here, police said on Wednesday.

In a complaint lodged by girl's mother, she alleged that on October 15 her daughter left home but did not return. During probe it was found that Sonu Bind of the same village was also missing from the same day, Circle officer, Ajay Kumar Chauhan said.

An FIR was registered in the matter the next day and a search was on to trace her, he said.

On October 17, the girl was rescued from Madho Singh Railway Station on a tip off and her statement was taken after her medical tests, Chauhan said.

After confirmation of sexual assault, section of rape was added to the FIR alon with the SC/ST (Atrocities Prevention) Act, he said. The accused was arrested on Wednesday near bus station. PTI COR ABN NB