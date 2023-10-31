Minor Dalit girl gang-raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A minor Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped near her house by three persons from the same village as her in Shahjahanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai said a 16-year-old Dalit minor living in a village under Jalalabad police station area was working in the fields near her house on Monday night when three youths -- Veerbhan, Pramod and Sone -- allegedly forcibly took her to a nearby field where she was raped.

By the time the locals reached the spot after hearing girl's screams, the accused had fled away, police said.

Bajpai said that a case has been registered, the accused have been detained and interrogations are on. The girl has been sent for medical examination, he added. PTI COR SAB SKY SKY