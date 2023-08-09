Minor Dalit girl raped in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man here for four months, police said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old accused, from the same village as the victim, raped the girl for the last four months by threatening to kill her if she told anyone, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said On the complaint of the girl's father, a case has been registered against the accused under the IPC sections of rape, the POCSO Act and the SC/ ST Act, he said.

The accused is absconding, he said, adding that raids are being carried out at possible hideouts and he will be arrested soon.

The girl will be sent for medical examination. Investigation and further legal action is being taken, he added. PTI COR SAB NB NB