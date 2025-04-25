Minor detained for `threatening' former minister Khotkar

Jalna, Apr 25 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Jalna district has detained a minor for allegedly issuing death threats to Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar and his son Abhimanyu on social media.

The accused created multiple fake social media accounts and issued threats to Khotkar, a former state minister, and his son, said inspector Siddharth Mane of Kadim Jalna police station.

Speaking to the media, Khotkar claimed the threats may have been prompted by his recent efforts to expose illegal activities in the city.

"I have raised my voice against the land mafia and IPL betting syndicates. That is why such threats are being issued. But I will not be deterred," he said. PTI COR KRK