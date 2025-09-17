Minor dispute over fishing turns violent in Meerut, five injured

Meerut (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A minor dispute over fishing turned violent in Salawa village of Meerut district, leaving five people injured, police said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said the clash broke out on Tuesday night when youths from one group assaulted members of the other group during fishing.

"Five people were injured in the incident. They have been admitted to the hospital and are out of danger," he said.

On the basis of a complaint from the victims, a case under various sections has been registered and eight accused have been arrested and sent to jail, the SSP said, adding additional police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure and the situation is fully under control.

According to local police, the incident took place around 9 pm near a drain outside the village where some youths of one community were fishing.

Members of the other community opposed it, leading to an exchange of words, which soon escalated into abuses and a violent clash.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said heavy police deployment has been made in view of the tension in the village. Statements from both sides are being recorded and a detailed investigation is underway. The village is currently peaceful, but police are maintaining strict vigil, he added.