Minor domestic help found dead at employer's south Delhi house

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A girl working as a domestic help was found hanging from a shower pipe in the bathroom of her employer's house in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Thursday.

Police are trying to confirm the girl's age as according to her parents, she was 17 years old but her employers claim that she was aged around 19-20. On the other hand, a preliminary medical examination has suggested that she was 14 years of age, police said.

"As of now, no foul play is suspected and we are awaiting post-mortem reports. However, prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," a senior police officer said.

According to the girl's family, she had studied up to Class 8 and stopped going to school two years ago, the officer said.

The Vasant Kunj South police station received a call regarding the incident on Wednesday. A team was rushed to the spot and it found the girl hanging from a shower pipe in the bathroom, police said.

The girl, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, was working at the house for the last month and a half.

On Wednesday, she came to the house around 8 am. At around 4 pm, she opened the door for house owner Deepak (39) when he returned home, the officer said.

"After this, Deepak, his wife and their children went to sleep. At about 6 pm, the cook came. When the girl did not answer the doorbell, Deepak's wife opened the door and realised that the girl was nowhere to be seen," he added.

Eventually, they opened the bathroom door with a key after repeated knocking went unanswered, found the girl hanging from the shower pipe and called police, the officer said.

The body was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital for the preliminary medical examination and has been kept at the mortuary, he added.

Inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are underway, the officer said. PTI SSJ RC