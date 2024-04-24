Minor fire at Delhi govt school, no one injured

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in a government school in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area on Wednesday, officials said. No one was injured in the fire, they said.

Advertisment

At least three fire tenders were pressed into service which managed to douse the blaze within half an hour, they said.

According to an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received at 10.14 am about the fire at Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Nilothi village.

The fire was in a store room, away from the main building where classes were going on, he said.

As a precautionary measure, some classrooms were evacuated when the fire erupted, a police officer said.

Some furniture and books kept in the store room were gutted in the fire but no one was injured in the incident, he added. PTI ALK SKY SKY