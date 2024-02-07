Minor fire at hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at the laboratory wing of the state-run Niloufer hospital here on Wednesday following which it was extinguished.

No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

Based on preliminary inquiry, the fire is suspected to have been caused due to a short-circuit in a fridge in the lab.

Smoke engulfed the hospital premises due to the presence of rubber material there and patient attendants outside panicked as smoke started billowing the windows, they said.

As a precautionary measure, the fire tenders were called. "Since our staff are trained, the room was opened and fire was immediately put out," a senior health official said.