Kalaburagi, Dec 14 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at a cafe within the Kalaburagi city limits on Saturday, fire officials said.

The fire occurred at around 10.30 am, after which a fire tender was rushed to the spot.

"The fire broke out at a cafe here. It was a minor incident and was extinguished by 2.30 pm. No injuries or loss of life were reported," a senior fire official stated.

However, the cause of the fire is still being determined, he added. PTI AMP SSK ROH