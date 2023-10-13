Minor fire at plastic factory in west Delhi, no casualty

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at a plastic granules factory in Udyog Nagar area of west Delhi on Friday morning, fire officials said.

No casualty has been reported, they said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials, the fire broke out at 6 am at the factory located near Udyog Nagar Metro station.

At least 26 fire tenders were pressed into service, which took four hours to control the blaze.

“First floor of the building caught fire and it soon spread to the second floor. The workers and other employees rushed out of the building on time,” the official said.

Police said a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. Further investigations are on. PTI ALK NB