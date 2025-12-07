Minor fire at Sabarimala temple doused swiftly

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 7 (PTI) A minor fire broke out on the premises of the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Sunday, creating brief concern among pilgrims, but it was swiftly contained by fire and rescue personnel.

Authorities said the blaze was spotted around 8.20 am on a banyan tree near the aazhi (holy fireplace) at the sannidhanam (temple complex).

The fire is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit in the LED decorative lights installed on the tree, they said.

Fire and rescue personnel at the sannidhanam responded immediately and extinguished the flames before they could spread further.

As a precaution, entry to the pathinettampadi (18 holy steps) was temporarily halted. Normal pilgrimage movement resumed soon after the situation was declared fully under control.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries or damage were reported, and all temple activities continued without disruption, an official statement added.