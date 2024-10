Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at a temple in Chembur area of Mumbai on Saturday, officials said.

Advertisment

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which was doused within ten minutes after it erupted at 2:32 PM, a Fire Brigade official added.

A fire engine and a water tanker were involved in extinguishing the fire, the cause of which cannot be known immediately. PTI ZA NSK