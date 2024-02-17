Minor fire at Vizag Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam, Feb 17 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) here on Saturday, which was quickly put out, an official said.

Advertisment

The fire broke out around 10:30 am in the Naphthalene and Anthracene Fractional Crystallisation unit of the steel plant, which was doused within an hour by the CISF Fire Wing, the official said.

"There was no loss of plant and machinery and production. No one was injured in the incident," the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, the steel plant officials are probing the cause of the fire, the official added. PTI STH SS