Minor fire at Yadadri power plant in Telangana, no injures

Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in Unit-1 of Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Nalgonda district, Telangana on Monday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred at around 1.30 AM, they said, adding only some cables were burnt.

"It was a minor fire where some cables were burnt. The fire was brought under control immediately," a senior police official told PTI.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, he said.

YTPS has five units of 800 MW each. The Unit-2 was completed last year, and it was earlier announced that the ongoing work at the plant will be completed by mid 2025. PTI VVK KH