''Minor'' fire breaks out at Chennai airport; no damage, say officials

Chennai, Jan 27 (PT) A "minor" fire broke out at the city airport here on Tuesday, but there was no damage, officials said.

Air traffic was not affected, they added.

"A minor fire incident occurred at approximately 11:45 hrs in the T2 Departure area near the airline offices, where documents were stored. The Crisis Management Committee took immediate action, and the situation was brought under control by 12:45 hrs. The AAI Fire Service, State Fire Services, CISF, and Police responded promptly and normalized the situation without any casualty," an official release from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

"There has been no impact on flight operations," it added. PTI CORR SA