Minor fire breaks out at shop in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at a shop at Chandni Chowk in central Delhi on Thursday afternoon, fire officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, a call regarding the fire was received at 4 pm. Five fire tenders were pressed into service, and they doused the blaze within 20 minutes.

A DFS official said that no one was injured in the incident, and added that prima facie, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. PTI ALK SKY SKY