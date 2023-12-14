Minor fire breaks out at Vizag hospital

Visakhapatnam, Dec 14 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in a private hospital here on Thursday but nobody was injured in the incident, a police official said.

The incident occurred around 11 am at Indus Hospital at Jagadamba Centre in the port city.

"We do not know if it was a short circuit or how the minor fire broke out in a lab but some nearby foam panels caught fire because of it and generated a lot of smoke," the official told PTI.

As a precautionary measure, he said all the patients were shifted to nearby hospitals and the situation was brought under control. PTI STH SA