Minor fire breaks out in shopping mall in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) A minor fire broke out on Monday in the food court of a shopping mall in the southern part of the city's Kasba area, police said.

Nobody was injured in the fire which broke out at a momo-selling outlet at the Acropolis Mall at around 11 am, they said.

The minor blaze was doused immediately by the mall staff and no fire tender was required, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"It was a very small fire and was immediately doused by mall staff. No one was injured in it. The cause of the fire is unknown," he said. PTI SCH RG

