Minor fire erupts in mosque, nobody injured

Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in a mosque at Mumbra in Thane city of Maharashtra on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred on the first floor of the Darul Falah mosque in Shimla Park locality, Thane civic body's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

One air conditioner (AC) unit was completely gutted in the blaze that was extinguished in 15 minutes, he said.

People had started assembling for the Friday 'namaz' (prayer) on the ground floor of the mosque when the incident took place, the official said. PTI COR NP