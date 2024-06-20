Minor fire erupts in pantry car of train parked for maintenance in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 20 (PTI) A minor fire erupted on a stationary train’s pantry car which was scheduled for maintenance here on Thursday, South Central Railway (SCR) said, adding that nobody was in the coach at the time.

The incident took place around 10.30 am at Secunderabad Coach Maintenance washing line. Coach maintenance staff who observed smoke emanating from the coach informed authorities and fire officials, it said in a release.

Railway staff at the station immediately rushed to the spot to extinguish the flames using firefighting equipment. While the efforts were on, the burning coach was at the same time detached from the rest of the train as a precautionary security measure, they said.

The situation was brought under control within an hour, by 11.30 am.

TV visuals showed thick smoke emanating from the coach.

A fire department official from Secunderabad Fire Station said the fire was reported in the spare coach and there was no loss of life or major damage to property. "Since we got access (to extinguish the fire) we were able to respond immediately," the official said.

South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain visited the spot and reviewed the situation. He instructed the divisional officials to take necessary action to prevent such incidents in future, the release added. PTI VVK SJR VVK ANE