Minor fire on platform wall at Churchgate station in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) A minor fire broke out on a wall at a platform of Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai on Friday night due to a short circuit, officials said.

The blaze erupted on platform number one of the station around 11 pm, a fire brigade official said.

No one injured in the fire, he said.

After being alerted, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused, the official said.

The fire was confined to electric wirings on the platform wall, he added.

Churchgate station is a terminus of the Western Railway's Mumbai suburban network. PTI KK NP