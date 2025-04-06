Minor from tribe 'tortured' over theft allegation in Karnataka

Davangere (Karnataka), Apr 6 (PTI) A minor boy from the Hakki Pikki tribe was tied to a tree, beaten, and had red ants shoved inside his underwear on suspicion of theft in Davangere district, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light after a video of the act went viral, following which police arrested nine people in connection with the case.

According to the police, the incident is believed to have occurred on April 4 at Ashtappanahalli in Channagiri Taluk.

Another boy who tried to rescue the minor was also assaulted.

Police have arrested nine individuals and launched a further investigation.