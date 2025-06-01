Minor gang-raped, blackmailed in Belagavi; Two held

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jun 1 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and the act was filmed by the accused to blackmail her at Kakati in Belagavi district, police said on Sunday.

Two people have been arrested in this connection while a hunt is on to nab four others.

The victim lodged a police complaint on Saturday after the perpetrators repeatedly raped and threatened her with the video of the initial assault.

According to police, six months ago, the 15-year-old girl was taken to a hilly area and raped.

The perpetrators gang-raped her and recorded a video.

The complainant alleged that she was lured to the hilly area by her boyfriend.

Two accused were arrested recently and a case was registered. ROH