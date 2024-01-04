Minor gang-raped in Ghaziabad, 2 held

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law and his friend here, police said on Thursday.

Muzeeb and his friend Fardeen have been arrested in connection with the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Masuri Naresh kumar said.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 2. The two men went to the victim's house when she was alone and raped her and threatned her.

The minor however informed her parents about the incident the next day and the family moved to police. An FIR was registered on Wednesday and the accused were arrested on Thursday, he said. PTI COR CDN NB NB