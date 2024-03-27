Minor gang-raped in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two brothers who later pushed her off the roof of a three storey building in Alapur police station area of the district, police on Wednesday said.

The minor has been admitted to the hospital with severe injuries. Police has lodged an FIR regarding the incident and began the investigation.

"As per the complaint lodged by a family member of the minor girl, she was taken by two brothers -- Rajiv and Ashish -- who lived in the neighbourhood to their home on Tuesday night. The duo gang-raped the girl. They later took the minor to the roof of their three storey house and pushed her off from there," Circle Officer (CO) KK Tiwari said.

Based on the complaint, police has lodged an FIR of gang-rape (376 D IPC) and began the investigation.

The accused brothers are absconding and police teams are trying to arrest them. PTI COR CDN AS AS