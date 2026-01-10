Minor 'gangraped' in abandoned factory in West Bengal's Hooghly, 2 held

Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) A girl was allegedly gangraped at an abandoned factory in Hooghly district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, the officer said.

The 16-year-old girl had entered the closed Hindmotor factory premises on Thursday evening with a friend.

"It is alleged that the accused, along with their associates, sexually assaulted the minor inside the premises," the officer said.

"Statements of the arrested accused are being recorded, and the case is being investigated from all angles," he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Police have slapped charges under the POCSO Act in the case, he said.

One of the arrested accused has been identified as Dipankar Adhikari, also known as Sonai, reportedly a Trinamool Congress youth leader in the locality, he said.

The other person arrested is the girl's alleged boyfriend, who is also a minor, the officer said.

"We are looking for two more associates of the accused. They are on the run, and search operations are underway to trace them. A Test Identification (TI) parade will be conducted on Saturday as part of the investigation," the officer told PTI. PTI SCH RG