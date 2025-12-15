Minor 'gangraped' near Odisha's Bhubaneswar, 2 held

Bhubaneswar, Dec 15 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and robbed of her gold ornaments, while returning from a popular tourist spot near Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 8 pm on December 10 when the girl was returning home from the Dhauli Hills, popularly known as ‘Peace Pagoda’, with a male companion, they said.

“Two persons have been arrested based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother. Investigation is underway,” Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datta Singh, told PTI.

The complaint was lodged at Dhauli Police Station on December 11.

The girl’s mother, who hails from Khurda district, alleged in the complaint that her daughter and a friend were assaulted and robbed by two persons.

The miscreants looted a 20-gram gold chain and a 5-gram silver item from the minor, her mother claimed.

A scientific team has visited the spot and collected evidence, Singh said. PTI AAM RBT