Minor girl abducted from her house, sexually assaulted in Kerala

Kochi: A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and abandoned in a field in the Aluva area of central Kerala in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The child, reportedly the daughter of migrant workers, was traced from the paddy field by neighbours who reached the spot after hearing her cries.

She has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

Her condition is stable, police said.

Launching an investigation, police said the culprit is suspected to be from the local area, and his identity could be confirmed only after a thorough investigation.

The incident came to light when the neighbours heard the cries of the girl while she was being allegedly abducted by the culprit in the wee hours.

The shocking incident was reported a month after a five-year old girl was abducted, raped and killed by a migrant labour in Aluva.

The body of the girl, the daughter of migrant labourers, was found abandoned in a marshy area behind the Aluva fish market, near the Periyar River in July last week. Police had arrested Bihar native Asafak Alam, 28, who has confessed to the crime.