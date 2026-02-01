Minor girl abducted, rape attempted by miscreants in Odisha's Balsore

Balasore, Feb 1 (PTI) A class 12 girl student was allegedly abducted by two miscreants who also attempted to rape her while she was returning from tuition in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Soro police station area of the district on Saturday evening.

The accused persons forcefully abducted the girl to a nearby lonely area and allegedly attempted to rape her, but ran away when the girl escaped from the spot and screamed, attracting some villagers to come to her rescue, the police said.

The family members of the girl took her to Soro hospital and informed the police about the incident after they came to know about the incident from some villagers. Later, the victim's family lodged a complaint at Soro police station.

Mukunda Murari Patra, inspector in charge of Soro police station, said a case has been registered and a search operation is on to nab the accused persons.

The girl has been medically examined at Soro hospital, and for further examination she will be sent to Balasore district headquarters hospital later on the day, he said.