Minor girl abducted, sexually harassed by school cab driver in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, thrashed and sexually harassed by a cab driver of her school in central Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The complainant informed that he dropped his daughter off at her school on November 3 at around 7.20 am, but later he got to know that she never reached inside the school, they said.

"He suspected a former school cab driver Vicky Singh (32) and called him immediately to know the whereabouts of his daughter. The matter was informed to the police and an investigation was taken up," a senior police officer.

On enquiry, the victim revealed that Vicky took her forcibly in his car from the school gate and also slapped her. During the investigation, Vicky’s location was traced and he was arrested, police said.

The victim was medically examined and a case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 354D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered against Vicky, police said.

They said Vicky works as a cab driver. PTI BM BM NB NB