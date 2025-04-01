Minor girl allegedly raped in MP capital; accused held

Bhopal, Apr 1 (PTI) A five-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man, who lured her by offering her money to buy packaged mango juice, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in an area located under Awadhpuri police station limits, and the accused was arrested based on a complaint lodged this afternoon, an official said.

"The accused, identified as Rohit Burman, lured the girl by giving her money to buy packaged mango juice and later took her to an under-construction house, where he tried to rape her in a room," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mahaveer Singh Mujalde told PTI.

The girl's medical report will confirm whether she was raped or not, but the accused was found in a semi-naked condition with the victim, he said, adding that a probe was on. PTI MAS NP