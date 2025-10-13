Minor girl among 3 killed as tractor-trolley carrying farm labourers overturns in Indore; 24 hurt

Indore, Oct 13 (PTI) Three persons -- two women and a minor girl -- were killed and 24 other workers injured when a tractor-trolley carrying farm labourers overturned late Monday evening in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prashant Bhadoria told PTI that the accident occurred in the Chandravatiganj police station area when the tractor-trolley carrying farm laborers, who were returning home after a day's work, overturned at a culvert.

Two female labourers, Jani Bai and Kamla Bai, both aged around 45, died in the accident about 50 kilometers from the district headquarters, while a minor girl, Arpita (14), one of the injured, succumbed on way to hospital, he said.

The SDOP stated that 24 workers injured in the accident were admitted to hospitals in Sanwer town and Indore.

Bhadoria said the condition of one of the injured was critical and added that the cause of the accident was being investigated.

The state government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the bereaved families of the deceased.

State cabinet minister and local MLA Tulsiram Silawat expressed grief over the accident. He said the families of the deceased will receive an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each from the government.

"I have spoken to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav about the accident. The state government will provide all possible help to the injured persons," he added. PTI HWP LAL MAS BNM RSY