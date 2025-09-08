Minor girl dies, 4 family members take ill after suspected food poisoning

Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) A three-year-old girl died and four members of her family were hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night after the family had dinner at their home in Bhayander area.

The girl's father had purchased chicken, which was cooked and consumed by the family along with other food items including boiled eggs, rice and vada pav, Bhayander police station's senior inspector Jitendra Kamble said.

After the meal, the man's wife, three daughters aged 3, 8 and 6 and brother-in-law, complained of nausea, vomiting and stomach ache, he said.

His three-year-old daughter passed away some time after consuming the food. The preliminary autopsy report has indicated food poisoning as the suspected cause of death, the official said.

Food samples from the man's residence have been collected and sent for an analysis, he said.

"We have registered a case of accidental death and are probing it further. At this stage, we do not suspect poisoning from the chicken brought from the market. The cause may be linked to some other source, but the exact reason will be confirmed only after the chemical analysis report is available," Kamble said. PTI COR GK