Minor girl dies after being knocked down by tempo in Thane

Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was killed after a speeding tempo hit her in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Saturday in Bholenath Nagar of Bhayander area when the girl was playing outside her house, an official from Bhayander police station said.

The injured girl was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

The body was later sent for postmortem.

Some people in the area caught hold of the tempo driver. He was subsequently arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said, adding the tempo was seized. PTI COR GK