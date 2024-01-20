Minor girl dies after being thrown into well in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A 10-year-old-girl allegedly died after being thrown into a well by her grandmother in Nonra village of this district on Saturday, police said.

Riya, the 10-year-old daughter of a man named Santosh Nishad, was thrown into the well by her grandmother in Nonra village around 10 am on Saturday, they said.

The girl was taken out of the well with the help of the locals and taken to the the Community Health Center, Kadipur, where the doctors declared her dead, police said.

The girl's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

When asked about the reason for the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar Singh said that the girl's grandmother Sudama (50) threw her into the well due to a family dispute.

The accused is absconding and will be arrested soon, he added. PTI COR CDN AS AS