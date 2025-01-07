Minor girl dies in IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jan 7 (PTI) A minor girl was killed and a woman injured in an IED blast allegedly carried out by Maoists at Jaraikela area in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the seven-year-old girl went to a forest in Tirilposi village to pluck leaves and collect firewood, and accidentally stepped on the improvised explosive device (IED) “planted by CPI (Maoist)”, he said.

The woman, who was nearby, suffered a minor injury in the blast.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said a team of officers rushed to the spot and took the injured woman to Community Hospital in Manoharpur.

Shekhar said the IED was targeted at security personnel, who have been engaged in anti-Naxal operations for several months in the state.

Investigation is underway, he added. PTI BS RBT